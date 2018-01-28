Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wife and mum who worked as a beauty therapist in Honley has died aged 45.

Lisa Highton owned and operated Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists in Honley and was a member of Honley Business Association (HBA).

Lisa, who was born on 21 April 1972 died on 22 January.

A member of HBA said: “It is with great sadness that we inform our HBA Members and Honley Community as a whole of the tragic passing of one of our business member/owner in Honley.

“Lisa Highton owned and operated Bare Waxing and Beauty Specialists from the old council offices on Eastgate, Honley.

“She leaves a loving husband, daughter and family who are all devastated by the loss.

“For anyone who met Lisa she was full of smiles and laughter and outwardly showed a happy disposition but we now know she was struggling with depression.

“The HBA Committee are all stunned, shocked and saddened by Lisa’s passing and want to pay tribute to this beautiful lady at our next meeting on Monday, 5 March, at Southgate Theatre at 7.30pm.

“More details will follow but we didn’t want to hold back any longer in sending our utmost sympathy to all Lisa’s Family and Friends at this sad time.

The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby Road, on February 20 at 2pm. A vigil in her memory will be held by her many friends at Castle Hill at 7pm on Tuesday, January 30.

For anyone who is suffering, Samaritans are available to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.