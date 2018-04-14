Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolboy Ruddi Waterworth-Jones has been handed the hottest ticket in town – an invite to a Royal wedding.

The nine-year-old’s mum received an email out of the blue inviting the family to Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19 at St George’s Chapel.

Mum Ali, who founded Linthwaite-based respite care charity Ruddi’s Retreat, said the invite had come via a charity run by Prince Andrew who had presented her with an award last year.

“We will be in the grounds of Windsor Castle, near to the TV cameras. For those who are outside the church, there won’t be a better view,” says Ali, whose charity also runs Ruddi’s Treat Rooms on Manchester Road.

Ali is particularly happy for Ruddi, who has continuing health problems following treatment for a rare form of cancer.

“When he found out about the wedding invitation he cried, laughed and then screamed. I was filming him on my phone and he came running towards me and accidentally bust my lip!”

“Seeing the Royal wedding will be an amazing privilege as we are just folks from Huddersfield.

“I am really chuffed for Ruddi. He was given the invitation because he is seen as an inspiration. Sometimes people don’t realise that he is on medication and will be for the rest of his life.

“His liver was damaged by chemo and he has two operations coming up to try to build a bladder.”

Ruddi, who attends Linthwaite Ardron Junior and Infant School, is particularly looking forward to the wedding because he enjoys spotting celebrities.

“He really loves Meghan Markle and is a star spotter,” says Ali, who will be accompanied by husband Craig and charity colleague Vicki Green.

The family will be among around 2,640 charity workers, community champions and school children who have been invited to watch the wedding from inside the walls of Windsor Castle.

Ruddi and his family are already making preparations for the big day.

“The dress code is smart-casual,” says Ali.

“I am going to buy my son a suit and a flat cap. He might look a bit of a Peaky Blinder.

“We can arrive between 8am and 9.45am and then watch the arrival of guests. We can stay until the end at around 2pm. We are being encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and have been told that security will be tight.”

The family are confident they will get a great view of the happy couple post-wedding.

“After they have got married they are going to walk around the castle grounds. I am sure Ruddi will be asking Meghan for a selfie.”