A mass brawl outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre was started by a man who was stabbed five times in previous attacks.

YouTube rap artist Jahrel Miller bumped into the unknown male, involved in these stabbings, outside the John William Street restaurant in the early hours of July 1.

The row between them sparked a huge melee involving around 20 men.

The fight was the second in a just 24 hours outside the fast food chain during a weekend of violence in the town .

Miller, 23, threw punches, kicked and hit people with a yellow cleaning cone during the brawl which involved various individuals with other members of the public stepping in to try and break them up.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour when he appeared before Kirklees magistrates from custody.

Miller, who describes himself as a rap and acoustic artist, had failed to turn up for a trial involving four other men involved in the incident.

Police were scrambled to the scene of the 4.20am fight by the town’s CCTV operatives.

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that the camera footage was instrumental in identifying the males involved and breaking down the incident as it unfolded.

Miller started the fighting with an unidentified male who has never made a formal complaint to police.

Mr Wills said: “He threw the first punch, a right jab to the face, and a fight broke out.

“The unknown male was dragged to the floor and whilst he was on the floor Miller kicked out at him.”

The man managed to get away, running back towards McDonald’s as he was pursued by Miller.

But this unknown male returned, joined by three other man and a female who became involved and attempted to restrain Miller as a punch was swung towards him.

This enraged Miller who fought with them before retreating inside McDonald’s.

Mr Wills said: “He took refuge inside. The doormen tried to stop him from coming back in but were unsuccessful.

“Miller was grabbed to the ground and the fight continued into McDonald’s.

“Now with a yellow cleaner’s cone, Miller came out of McDonald’s and started threatening another male in a blue T-shirt.

“Miller struck him with the cone and a female was also struck by the cone.”

Magistrates were told that Miller, of Devon Walk in Dewsbury, was struck again before police arrived.

Sajid Majeed, mitigating, explained that his client had experienced a difficult year which saw him forced to move away from his hometown of Huddersfield.

He told magistrates: “There was an altercation a year ago where he was assaulted and stabbed.

“He called police and told them the names of the people responsible. Having done so he was labelled a grass because these people were arrested and he went on to be stabbed four more times.

“These were the same people arrested on the first occasion and at this point he refused to provide a statement to police and tried to keep his head down.

“(On that evening) he went out and came across the unknown person who was involved. There was an altercation and he regrets that.”

Mr Majeed added that Miller has suffered from mental health problems following the serious attacks on him.

Yesterday (May 21) Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 20, of Bradley Mills Road in Rawthorpe, Tyne Haggerty, 26, of Scotgate in Honley, Troy Wallace, 21, of Harpe Inge in Dalton, and a 15-year-old who cannot be named, appeared in court over the fight.

They admitted using threatening behaviour and were handed sentences including community orders and unpaid work.

In February Brandon Diskin, 20, of Dalton Clowes in Dalton, was jailed for six weeks for the part he played in the violence.

A similar episode, again involving a huge group of people, erupted outside the restaurant at the same time the morning after this incident.

Chairman of the bench, Brian Hughes told Miller: “You don’t know how close you are to going to prison” at which point he put his hands over his face in relief.

Mr Hughes said the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

He gave him a community order of 12 months, 21 days on a Thinking Skills programme and 10 days Rehabilitation Requirement Order intended to address his offending behaviour.

In addition he was told to pay £85 costs and £85 surcharge.

Finally he was given a six week curfew from 7am-7pm.