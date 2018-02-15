Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man deliberately rammed his partner’s car off the road when she threw him out of their home.

Her vehicle ended up crashing into a wall after Zoltan Perjesi used his own Toyota Hilux to repeatedly slam into her, causing her to spin out of control.

Other drivers were horrified to witness the mum-of-two’s ordeal in Paddock on February 11.

Perjesi pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

(Image: Google)

Prosecutor Jill Seddon told the Huddersfield court that earlier in the day the 48-year-old’s partner had thrown his belongings out of their home in Larch Road, Paddock.

She later left the house to pick up their son and was followed by Perjesi, Mrs Seddon said.

She explained to the court: “She said he was not welcome to come back.

“The defendant then appeared in his vehicle and was seen by other witnesses as he followed her as she drove along Heaton Road.

“He hit the back of her car, she spun sideways and he struck her again on the side.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The defendant pushed her vehicle along the street, causing her to go her to go up onto the pavement as she was rammed up against a wall and kerbs.”

Mrs Seddon added that other drivers were appalled to see the victim being “deliberately targeted and rammed.”

She told the court: “He pursued her with his car and rammed her off the road.”

Hungarian national Perjesi, who appeared in a secure dock flanked by two security officers, had been in a relationship with the victim for nine years and they share a child together.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that on Sunday the builder was working away when his partner called him.

He said: “She told him that his property was bagged up and he needed to come to the house.

“He’s entirely shocked as to why she’s behaving like that towards him.”

Mr Arif added that his client had found out that his partner was in a relationship with a man she met online.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Perjesi that the case was so serious that it must be dealt with by a crown court.

He said: “You followed this vehicle and deliberately targeted it, driving into it and ramming it into a pavement and then a wall.

“The risk to the occupier was incredibly high and that demands a period of imprisonment beyond my powers.”

Judge Fanning committed Perjesi for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on March 6 and banned him from driving in the interim.

He remanded him into custody, telling him that if he bailed him he was satisfied that he would seek his victim out and cause her harm.