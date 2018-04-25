Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How newspapers tell stories online is constantly evolving.

At the Examiner we embrace the pace of change and use every tool at our fingertips to reach millions of readers every month.

March 2018 was our best performing month yet, recording an astounding 10m page views across our website and mobile app. That month our audience increased by 19% year on year.

January 2018 was a record month for our mobile app, which grew an incredible 159% year on year.

We achieve these fantastic numbers by using modern devices like social media to promote our work and web analytics to learn from our performance, while constantly calling on our years of experience in producing quality, well researched, well written and responsible journalism.

Here are six ways we're harnessing innovative tools to grow our audience and protect the future of the Examiner for future generations.

1. We used Shorthand to tell the story of the Yassar Yaqub shooting one year on

Using this digital storytelling tool we produced an in depth report on the biggest story in Huddersfield of 2017

2. We use Twitter to spread positive news every week

Our readers constantly tell us they want more positive news so every week we make sure they get it

3. We use native video on Facebook to reach massive audiences

More than 30,000 people watched this striking video about Emelle Lewis's recovery from anorexia

4. We cover breaking news live to keep our readers updated

When 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson was tragically killed in a road accident, we live blogged the breaking news updates all day - and the roadside vigil held by her devastated friends and family the following night.

Click here to see how we covered it.

5. We broadcast live on Facebook from big events to give people a flavour of what's happening

We broadcast for 35 minutes from Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival - the biggest event in the town's calendar - and 16,000 people watched it

6. We send breaking news notifications on our app so readers get the news on the go

As well as breaking news we let our readers know about the top stories of the day by sending alerts straight to their phones - making it easier than ever for them to stay informed.