The majority of Slimming world members signed up with the aim of loosing weight, but many then found out how life changing it can really be. Not only can it help you shed that excess weight, but it can also give you opportunities to further your career, one where you dictate your own time.

Being a Slimming World consultant is a unique role where you support other members and encourage them to continue on their weight-loss journey towards health and happiness.

Many consultants have gone through the journey themselves and are therefore able to connect with the newer members and are able to understand the frustration and emotional distress that can come with trying to lose weight.

With more than 62 per cent of the UK's population overweight and childhood obesity on the rise, Slimming World wants to reach those people who don't know about the help it offers so they can start to feel the way its members do.

Your dream job

Slimming World needs consultants across the country to build as many Slimming World groups as possible to reach the millions of people in need. But what does being a Slimming World consultant have to offer?

It offers you the opportunity to be self-employed and run your own business.

It offers a career that is flexible and fits in with family, work and social life.

It pays very well. On average, consultants earn between £100 and £400 for working 10 to 20 flexible hours a week.

You don’t need any special qualifications. Slimming World only ever recruit Consultants from its member base, because you have to know how it feels to have a weight problem – only then can you offer the unique understanding that sets it apart from other slimming organisations.

It offers you the opportunity to help others feel the way you do as you lose weight without ever feeling hungry and with the help and support of group through IMAGE Therapy.

Slimming World offers fantastic training and unparalleled support and development opportunities to help others to lose weight and maintain that weight loss.

Opportunities to progress into management with the UK’s leading weight-loss company – we’re with you all the way

It's time to change your life

Angela joined her local Slimming World group back in January and enjoyed weight-loss success soon after, meaning she is now able to manage her Ulcerative Colitis by eating healthy meals. Following this success she has gone on to find more, by training as a Consultant.

She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I irst joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can't wait to get started. After losing weight and competing my training, it's a privilege for me to me able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Angela is opening her first group in Kirkheaton on September 6, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at the United Church, New Road.

For more information head to slimmingworld.com