Nurse Nicola Hague had a devastating stroke at just 18 years-old, which could have left her permanently paralysed or worse.

She was diagnosed with ‘Bi Ventricular Cardio Myopathy’, and needed a heart transplant. A donor was found and the surgery successful, but a few years later Nicola suffered kidney failure.

With her brother a match, she underwent a second transplant, this time for a new kidney.

Twelve years’ later and now in her late 30s, she is well and leading a full and active life, despite a few medical complications. She is a staff nurse at a hospital in Liverpool and loves to travel.

Travel insurance was becoming prohibitively expensive for the family. Not only did they have Nicola’s medical history to contend with, but also Nicola’s mum Denise has had cancer and her father Michael has suffered two heart attacks, undergoing a triple bypass after the second.

They believed flying was out of the question but dreamed of going to Florida. At a local clinic, Nicola was recommended to try AllClear Travel. The family was amazed to discover that AllClear was able to halve the policy costs quoted by other specialist providers.

The whole family is now insured through AllClear and Michael says the company will always be their first port of call:

“Our coming trip to Florida demonstrates the money we are able to save. It has proved to us that despite such serious medical complications we can still enjoy holidays like everyone else.”

Nicola adds that she would recommend AllClear to anyone, and not only transplant patients: “AllClear is able to provide very reasonable prices for all medical conditions. We’ve thankfully never had to claim, but would never think about going abroad, especially to America, without travel insurance. The cost of emergency treatment in America could run in to six figures and that doesn’t bear thinking about.

“We are eternally grateful to the transplant team at St George’s Hospital London, who are the reason I’m still here. I am over the moon to be able to travel and thankful for the fabulous service received from AllClear.”

Chris Rolland, CEO at AllClear, said “Everyone deserves the right to travel and having medical conditions shouldn’t make you uninsurable. We’re delighted we can help the Hague family get the cover they need, at a reasonable price.”

