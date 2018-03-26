Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BB’s Hair and Beauty is an award-winning salon with L’Oreal based in Holmfirth, that is supported by, work closely with, and stock the same professional hair care range as Toni & Guy.

Harriet and her superb team are always up to date with the current trends and fashion to give you the best hair and beauty experience possible.

Our lucky bride will win a beauty package to make you look gorgeous on your big day, which includes hair and make up, a bridal spray tan and a shellac manicure. The mother of the bride and a bridesmaid will also be treated to a beauty and hair package to ensure everyone looks their best on the big day.

Call 01484 523 142, visit bb-hairandbeauty.co.uk , or follow them on Facebook @BBsSalon and Instagram @bbshairandbeauty.

You can find the salon at 42 Station Road, Holmfirth, Huddersfield HD9 1AE

