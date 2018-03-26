Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Situated on Westgate, near the entrance to the Victorian Byram Arcade, La Fleur offers simple, stunning and beautiful flowers with a modern twist.

From a special bouquet to an arrangement for a dinner party table centre piece, and from wedding bouquets to corporate flowers, there is something to suit all tastes.

Our lucky couple will win a bespoke floristry package for the big day, including the bride's hand-tied bouquet or modern teardrop, bridesmaids’ hand-tied bouquets, button holes for the groom, best man and 4 other guests, and seasonal table arrangements.

Call 01484 517812, visit www.lafleurfloralbridal.com , or follow them on Facebook @Lafleurfloralbridal and Instagram @lafleur_flowers_bridal.

You can find them at 16 Westgate, Huddersfield HD1 1NN

To register for the Win A Dream Wedding competition, click here!