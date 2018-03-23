Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Woods works from a portrait studio in Huddersfield’s Byram Arcade, and is qualified with both the Master Photographers Association and The Society of Wedding & Portrait Photographers.

He has photographed hundreds of weddings both in this country and in Europe. More than 600 couples have booked John Woods Photography to record their big day since the business opened 30 years ago.

Our lucky couple will receive a photography package that includes; meeting prior to the wedding, full coverage of the ceremony, guests and groups, photographs of bridal preparations, speeches, toasts and cake cutting, photos supplied in a USB drive package, and access to an online password protected gallery and app.

Call 01484 514744, visit johnwoods.net, or follow them on Facebook @johnwoodsphotography and Instagram @johnwoods.

The studio is located at 11-13 Byram Arcade, Westgate, Huddersfield HD1 1ND.

