Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Masterson is a Huddersfield-based videographer who creates bespoke wedding films that tell your unique story for you to relive your special day.

Our winning couple’s big day will be covered from sunrise to the last dance by Masterson Film, meaning genuine moments will be captured as they happen. The prize includes ceremony and speeches as separate film, supplied in a deluxe USB package and digital download. A 6-8 minute cinematic highlight film will be uploaded online for you to share with friends and family.

The couple will also receive a 30 second teaser a week after the wedding!

Call 07809 543754, visit mastersonfilm.co.uk, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mastersonfilm.

To register for the Win A Dream Wedding competition, click here!