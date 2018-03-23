Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

White Rose Cake Design specialise in creating beautiful modern wedding cakes.

Creating cakes for any style of wedding, whether a semi-naked cake for a rustic wedding or a bespoke iced centrepiece for a grand occasion, they work with you to create your dream cake.

With a range of delicious flavours available, White Rose Cake Design offer free local delivery, set-up and consultations.

Our lucky couple will receive a bespoke three-tier wedding cake to the value of £500.

Visit whiterosecakedesign.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @whiterosecakedesign .

To register for the Win A Dream Wedding competition, click here!