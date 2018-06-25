Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Interested in how your child's school compares to others in Huddersfield? We've analysed the data and will be bringing you the comprehensive guide to the region’s secondary schools.

Our Real Schools Guide is the most comprehensive guide ever for state-funded secondaries. Our unique rating system uses 25 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories – attainment, teaching, attendance and outcomes.

National league tables only look at GCSE results, which means schools that help all pupils make progress, but only get slightly better than average exam scores overall, may be overlooked.

Our system aims to move beyond such a crude measurement and give parents a better idea of which schools will help their child prosper, no matter what their background may be.

The guide factors in other things as well – like whether all pupils are making progress, what attendance is like, the ratio of teachers to pupils and whether students go on to further education or jobs.

So, if you're interested in how your child's school compares to others in Huddersfield, you can pick up your 8 page Real School's Guide supplement with The Huddersfield Examiner on Saturday 30th June