If you're looking for a unique way to tell your loved one how special they are to you this Valentine's Day, then Hallmark has a great idea.

The leading greeting card company is about more than just cards - they're about creativity and making memories.

This memory jar gift incorporates both, giving you a way to tell them how important they are to you by stashing special, shared memories away.

And what's great is that it costs less than £8, so you can spend any money that you'd normally splash out on making memories to add to the jar next year.

What you need

Paper - this can be simple, but cutting out pieces of old greetings cards or postcards might add a bit of colour to your jar.

A pen

An hour to sit down with a cup of tea to think about all the lovely memories you've shared. This doesn't have to be for a partner or spouse - you can show friends and family that you care for them this Valentine's Day too

A jar to sore them all in. This pink glass storage jar from Tesco is just £4, and this one with a glass heart on is £7.99.

Ideas to make it special

If you're feeling particularly imaginative, you can create a Hallmark-style poem or verse for your memory jar - click here for a how-to guide on that

Don't limit yourself only to prominent memories - rack your brain for all those special little moments you've shared with them, and write those down too

Pop more than just memories into the jar - a pressed flower from your wedding, a photograph, gig ticket or a cinema stub from the first movie you saw together

Make the jar extra special by decorating it with a ribbon, or filling it with sequins or fairy lights

