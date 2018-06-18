Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almondbury Wesleyan caused a Sykes Cup sensation by knocking out Drakes Premiership high-fliers Honley to reach the semi-finals.

And the Taylor family fortunes went the way of Alex , who top scored for the Wes as they knocked out the Far End Lane team skippered by his younger brother Timmy.

It was a 19-run success for the Jedi Sports Championship side, who now carry the second-tier flag into the last four alongside top-flight Hoylandswaine, Shepley and Delph.

Having been sent in, Alex Taylor anchored the Wesleyan innings with a fine 54, receiving support down the order from Frederick Walker (28), Jonathan Hoyle (24) and Tom Binns (35 not out) as they totalled 198-8 in their 50 overs.

Sam Denton picked up three for 36 in his 10 overs while Kiwi all-rounder Brett Randell had two for 24 in nine.

Honley had Nottinghamshire’s Will Fraine back from injury to open the innings, but Ashley Smith bowled him for just one and ripped through the top order to leave Honley reeling on 30-3.

That soon became 49-5 as Ryan Robinson and Lewis Kenworthy went, and the Wes could scent success.

Randell pulled things around a little with a battling 46, but when he was out at 136-8 the writing was on the wall and, despite a gritty 25 not out from Denton, Smith finished things off at 179 and recorded figures of four for 32 from 9.3.

Walker also bowled excellently to return four for 34 from 10.

There was a brotherly battle at Marsh Lane, too, as Shepley’s Danny Glover came face to face with Craig of Clayton West, this time the home Premiership side coming out on top by six wickets.

Clayton West made them work hard for the success, however, after putting up 227 after electing to bat.

Opener David Swann helped them past the 100 mark with 41 while Kiwi Phil Tunnicliffe (63) and Corey Bullock (64) put on 87 for the fourth wicket to ensure a competitive tally.

Nadim Hussain was the man the visitors really couldn’t handle, as he finished with six for 29 from 9.4 overs.

Despite losing Aussie John Anderson for a duck to be 1-1, Dan Wood (27) and Tom Denton (65) shared a second-wicket stand of 76 to steady the Shepley ship.

Skipper Greg Wood then made sure there would be no further scares with a super 98 off just 63 deliveries including 16 fours and two sixes and, with keeper Shahban Raheem 24 not out, Shepley went to victory in 37.3 overs.

The final Championship side in the last eight, Barkisland, were floored by 85 runs at Haigh Lane, where Hoylandswaine skipper SP Singh and spinner Gurman Randhawa did the damage with bat and ball respectively.

Singh opened and scored 115 off 125 deliveries, clipping 12 fours as Swaine piled up 256-7 against a willing seven-man Barkisland attack.

In reply, the Woodfield side lost wickets are regular intervals and were eventually dismissed for 171 in 36.1 overs, Luke Bridges top scoring on 31 while Randhawa finished with a magnificent four for 14 from 10 and Chris Holliday (once a keeper) taking three for 44.

The only all-Premiership quarter-final went the way of Delph at Huddersfield Road, where they bowled out Moorlands for 85.

Only four visitors got into double figures as Waqas Maqsood took three for 27, Umer Yaqoob three for 24 and Wasim Qasim four for 29.

Delph got home with one wicket down in 15 overs thanks to an unbroken partnership of 66 between Nathan Jones (44 not out) and Chris Tipper 28 not out.

The semi-final draw will be made on Wednesday night.