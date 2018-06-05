Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were stunning victories for a trio of Championship clubs in the All Rounder Sykes Cup – and holders Scholes are out.

Jedi Sports leaders Almondbury Wesleyan and second-tier colleagues Barkisland are both through to the quarter-finals after beating top-flight Mirfield Parish and Armitage Bridge respectively.

But pride of place must go to Clayton West, who scored a seven-run win over Scholes at Back Lane to send the defending champions packing.

Overseas signing Phil Tunnicliffe was the architect of the victory, hitting 103 off just 53 balls as Clayton West totalled 288-6 after being put in.

Alex Clegg contributed 47 and Tom Barber 63 as the home side built, but it was Tunnicliffe’s eight sixes and nine fours which really gave them impetus, although Louis Brook picked up three for 59.

When Scholes replied, Tunnicliffe bowled his 10 overs for just 33 and it was just enough to ensure Scholes couldn’t get over the line, despite solid scores down the order from their own Alex Clegg (34), James Noble (44), Yaasar Imtiaz (59), overseas Ishan Rangana (27) and Tom Brook (86), who almost got them home.

Dan Barber picked up three for 49 and Tom Barber two for 67.

Almondbury Wes defeated Parish by seven wickets thanks to a first-wicket stand of 153 between Will Binns (58) and Alex Taylor (79) as they chased down a target of 204-9 in just 31.4 overs.

Overseas Naz Hussain (46) and Jamie Hardcastle (51) got the bulk of Parish runs, with Daniel Hope finishing 32 not out.

Ashley Smith took three for 28 in nine overs for Wes, while Matt Henshaw and Frederick Walker picked up two apiece.

After that big opening stand, Chris Stott took the Wes to victory with 29 not out as Parish tried six bowlers without making any real inroads.

A century from Kiwi Tony Treadaway (122 including 11 fours and two sixes) was not enough to help Armitage Bridge to victory at Barkisland.

His effort, with 45 from Saqib Matlub, helped them reach 254-5 at Woodfield, but Barkisland responded with solid batting right down the line to get home in 39 overs with six wickets to spare.

Openers George Hampshire (36) and Jamie Summerscales (60) put on 76 for the first wicket and then Luke Bridges made sure they’d reach the target with 77 not out, including four fours and six maximums, while Ben Westbrook went for 47.

There was no such luck for Championship sides Rastrick and Elland, who were crushed by Delph and Shepley respectively.

Waqas Maqsood ripped Rastrick to pieces with nine for 23 in 7.3 overs and they were sent back for just 44.

Delph took just 6.1 overs to reach the quarter-finals.

At Elland, Jamal Nasir took four for 12 and Archie Greaves three for 12 as Elland put up 57.

Tom Denton (33 not out) and John Anderson (22 not out) made short work of the reply.

Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine dispatched Championship Skelmanthorpe, who fielded only eight men and were bowled out for 112, Usman Arshad, Ben Potter and Gurman Randhawa taking two wickets each.

Max Joice opened and hit 62 against one of his former clubs to put Swaine through in 13.3 overs.

Honley, who are just a point behind Swaine in the league and going well, overcame Cawthorne at Far End Lane despite an unbeaten 105 from Iqbal Khan, which included 14 boundaries and came of 134 balls.

Chris Walmsley finished 36 not out as Cawthorne – in what turned out to be their final Sykes Cup tie before departing the league later this year – reached 224-6, with Brett Randell taking two for 41 and the rest being shared.

Danny Howard anchored the Honley reply with 66 off 84 balls, including nine fours and a six, and skipper Timmy Taylor made 51 to make sure they were never in trouble. Honley got home with almost five overs to spare with Owen Kenworthy making 22 not out. Matt Smith took three for 40.

In the other all-Premiership clash, Moorlands came out on top against Thongsbridge at Miry Lane after posting 300-6.

Jared Maxwell (56), Andrew Fortis (45) and Nathan Rabnott (86, including seven fours and five sixes) were at the heart of the Moorlands total, with Eddie Walmsley rattling 56 not out off 36 balls – two fours and four sixes.

Thongsbridge were in the running thanks to Richard Marshall (38) and Haydn Slodecki (84, including eight fours and four sixes), but they fell from 208-4 to 248 all out as Michael Padgett and David Winn picked up four wickets apiece.

Only Ben Balmforth with 28 and Sayed Shah with 18 made runs down the order. Padgett collected four for 48 from his 10 overs, while Winn had four for 46 from nine.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made tomorrow night, including the Fired Up Paddock Shield.