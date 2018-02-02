Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Katie Ormerod from Brighouse is heading to the Winter Olympics!

She is selected in the Great Britain team for Pyeongchang and is rated a hot medal chance in the snowboarding.

The 20-year-old will compete in the Women’s Slopestyle and Big Air events and will be hoping to at least make the podium.

Great Britain are sending their largest ever team to a Winter Olympics with 59 athletes selected in South Korea.

The Games will be held between February 9 and 25 and Team GB are looking to beat a best-ever haul of four medals achieved in both 1924 and 2014.

Four years ago, Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold won skeleton gold in Sochi, Russia, while the curling team won silver and bronze and Jenny Jones secured a historic snowboard bronze.

Katie just missed out on qualifying for those games, so she is doubly determined to do well this time in her first Olympics experience.

“I have a real determined streak within me and that has helped me to get into the position I am in now, riding well and feeling confident ahead of Pyeongchang,” she told Metro.

“I’ve seen some of the pictures of how the slopestyle course will look in Pyeongchang.

“I have competed there twice, getting a fourth place at a World Cup event and then a podium finish with bronze at the Olympic test event.

“That bodes well for me and I think the Olympic course is rather like that was, just bigger.

“I’ve been at the Laax Open in Switzerland for two weeks and sadly the competition was cancelled because of the constant bad weather, but I managed to get some good training in.

“Now I’ve got my last week at home before heading out to the Games. I’ve had kitting-out with Team GB and will have a big send-off with my family and friends.

“I really want to go to South Korea and bring back a medal. I’m feeling confident in my riding after the best two seasons of my career.

“Jenny Jones showed what can be done by winning slopestyle bronze for Britain in Sochi and that has acted as an inspiration to all of us this time around.”

Katie became the first Briton to win a World Cup Big Air competition when she beat the rest in Moscow.