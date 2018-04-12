Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a day of celebration for Huddersfield diver Lois Toulson and her boyfriend Jack Laugher at the Commonwealth Games.

After Laugher won his second gold of the Games in the 3m springboard, the 18-year-old Toulson, from City of Leeds, won bronze on her debut in the 10m platform.

Laugher hugged girlfriend after she claimed bronze behind Australia’s Melissa Wu.

Toulson, from Cleckheaton, said: “It meant a lot for him to come over and give me a hug.

“I wasn’t expecting a medal at all. I just really wanted to dive well and I’m really pleased with how I did.”

Toulson was European Games champion in 2015 and won the senior European title last year. She competed in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event at the 2016 Olympics with Tonia Couch, and won silver in mixed 10m platform synchro at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships with Matty Lee.

Laugher produced a scorching display and his effort set up a Gold Coast hat-trick bid today.

“I was on fire from the start,” said Laugher, who added the springboard title to the 1m gold he claimed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Harrogate diver finished with a score of 519.40 points - 66.70 clear of his nearest challenger.

It was a fourth Commonwealth gold for Laugher, who upgraded the silver he won at Glasgow 2014.

And the victory came after Laugher qualified in a lowly fifth under the hot morning sun. The Yorkshireman thrived under the dark, floodlit skies.

“I’m really proud of my score,” he added. “I was very emotional on the podium then. I love the England anthem (Jerusalem).

“And to be able to hear that and think about how gutted I was back in Glasgow and then come here to absolutely smash it today and win the gold medal, it really means a lot to me.

“Sometimes after an upset you do come back stronger. After Glasgow I’ve come back here with the intention to try to win it and I have done today, so I’m really proud of myself.”

Laugher’s bid for a third gold medal of the Games will come in the synchronised 3m springboard final where Chris Mears will be his partner.

The housemates will be overwhelming favourites. The duo won Glasgow 2014 gold and then two years later added the European title in London and Olympic gold in Rio.