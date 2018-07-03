Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants halfback Danny Brough has been recalled to the squad to face Hull FC after completing a disciplinary ban.

The veteran playmaker was handed a two match penalty notice following a dangerous tackle in the Giants’ 20-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Catalans Dragons on Thursday May 31.

His ban was later extended to three games by the League as the “crusher” tackle on Catalans forward Kenny Edwards was seen as “an unreasonable challenge”.

Giants Head Coach Simon Woolford argued at the time that the punishment handed to Brough - who was also fined £500 and ordered to forfeit a £500 bond - was harsh.

The Giants boss must now choose between Brough and his junior replacement over the last three games, Oliver Russell.

Russell will hope his impressive performances in the 35-year-old’s absence will win him the nod against Hull FC on Thursday.

Woolford also welcomes back the versatile back row, Ukuma Ta’ai, and the experience prop, Paul Clough, from injury.

This means Oliver Russell, Sam Hewitt. Alex Mellor are the unlucky players to drop out of the squad that lost 37 - 10 at Hull KR on Friday June 29.

The full squad is: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam O’Brien, Darnell McIntosh, Sam Wood, Matty English

* Giants duo Jake Mamo and Jon Luke Kirby will be the guest speakers at Wednesday’s Senior Giants meeting

The meeting, which is held at 2:15pm in the Radcliffe Suite at PPG Canalside, is free to all supporters who wish to attend.

Kirby recently signed a first-team contract and has starred for the Academy side.

The Senior Giants session presents the perfect opportunity to ask him about his progression with the Giants, his relationship with Simon Woolford and his ambitions.

The session will also be a Q&A so feel free to prepare some questions ready for Mamo and Kirby.