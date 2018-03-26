Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fraser Horsfall prefers muck and nettles to glitz and glamour, the former Huddersfield Town youngster trading youth-team football for a National League North 'education.'

The centre-back joined the Town academy at the age of 10, working his way up to the Under-23s side before cancelling his contract early to join Kidderminster Harriers.

Speaking to the Non-League Paper, the 21-year-old revealed a desire to learn the ugly side of the game was behind his decision to leave his boyhood club in January.

"Huddersfield like to pass it, they do that now in the Premier League, so from a young age I've always been taught that," said Horsfall,

"But I've had to learn the nasty side of it. It's really physical and you have to adapt to it.

"You can be as good on the ball as you like, but you can't teach the aggressive side

"You've got to learn that and I think I am."

The Terriers will continue to profit from the defender's development, holding a sell-on clause to take a proportion of any future transfer fees he commands.

In his time in West Yorkshire, Horsfall never seemed the type to rest on his laurels and he engineered four non-league loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic, Salford City, Trafford and Gateshead.

His good form has been rewarded with a call-up to England C - selected from talent outside the EFL - and he made a debut for his country on Tuesday against Wales.

The former Huddersfield man lifted the lid on his down-to-earth attitude, while insisting he didn't take the call to leave lightly.

"It was a big decision for me, but I couldn't say no to the opportunity at Kidderminster," he said.

"Ever since I went on loan for the first time in my career a couple of seasons ago, I've always said you've got to get out there and play men's football.

"It's the best thing for young players, especially as a centre-half. I've been playing at this level for a good season now and you learn a lot.

"It's all part of my development and I'll keep striving and working hard."

Kiddy have enjoyed a successful campaign in the sixth tier of English football, former Watford, Coventry and Derby midfielder John Eustace guiding them to fourth place with some attractive football.

Horsfall paid tribute to the 38-year-old's role in helping him settle in the West Midlands.

"John has played in the Premier League and every day in training he talks to you about your game," he said.

"He's a really good manager and I've got to thank him.

"But now I need to repay the faith and keep performing until the end of the season."