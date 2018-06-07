Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If a Jedi Sports Championship team are to make the semi-finals of the Sykes Cup, then they’ll have to do it the hard way.

All three second-tier clubs into the last eight of the All Rounder sponsored knockout have been drawn away from home on Sunday, June 17.

Clayton West, who knocked out holders Scholes with the help of a Phil Tunnicliffe century, must make the journey up to Shepley, who strolled to a 10-wicket win against another Championship side, Elland, in the last round.

Almondbury Wesleyan, who had an excellent win against top-flight Mirfield Parish Cavaliers, now travel to Honley, who are going superbly well under Timmy Taylor and second in the Drakes Premiership standings behind Hoylandswaine.

Barkisland, who knocked out 254 against Armitage Bridge to get through, are also on the road with probably the toughest test of all against Premieship leaders Hoylandswaine at Haigh Lane.

Jamie Summerscales, Luke Bridges and Co will have to be on song if they are to challenge Swaine, with the weight of talent under skipper SP Singh in South Yorkshire.

The only all-Premiership tie is at Huddersfield Road, where Delph & Dobcross host Moorlands.

The league clash between the two was abandoned, since when Delph have slipped two points below Moorlands in the table.

Eddie Walmsley hit form for Moorlands in the last round, hitting a vital 56 not out as they posted 300 against Thongsbridge at Miry Lane.

Nathan Rabnott scored 86 and Jared Maxwell got a half century for the Mirfield side.

They will be hoping Delph’s newly-arrived overseas Waqas Mawsood isn’t in the same form which destroyed Rastrick.

He picked up nine for 23 as the Round Hill men were rolled for just 44 in 14.3 overs.

All Rounder Sykes Cup quarter-finals: Shepley v Clayton West, Honley v Almondbury Wesleyan, Delph & Dobcross v Moorlands, Hoylandswaine v Barkisland.

Fired Up Paddock Sheild quarter-finals: Skelmanthorpe v Hoylandswaine, Scholes v Shepley, Broad Oak v Delph & Dobcross, Kirkburton v Honley.