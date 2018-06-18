The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy could slot comfortably into the France national team, according to former Socceroo Ljubo Milicevic.

France beat Australia 2-1 in the Socceroos' first match at the 2018 World Cup , but the Aussies performed admirably, making it difficult for the talented French side who were one of the pre-tournament favourites.

An own goal in the 80th minute allowed France to claim victory, but Australia and Mooy were praised heavily for the role they played in the clash.

And some of that praise came from former Australia international Milicevic, who believes the Town star is good enough to play for the French national team alongside the likes of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann.

Milicevic told Goal : "Aaron Mooy always stands out for me, he's just a gun.

"The way he plays he could slot into the French team, he is that comfortable on the ball."

He added: "Sainsbury at the back, Milligan as well, I think all the boys were really tight.

"I don't think there was anybody that under-performed."