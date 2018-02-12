Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a superb 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth yesterday to move out of the relegation zone and end an eight-match winless run in the Premier League.

Alex Pritchard sent Town on their way to the win in the seventh minute with a goal on his full home debut, before the Junior Stanislas pulled the Terriers back.

But Town weren't to be denied and took the three points thanks to a Steve Mounie brace and a Rajiv Van La Parra spot kick.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from the crucial victory at the John Smith's Stadium.

1. Town DO possess a clinical edge

Although they have struggled to create chances in matches, the biggest thing Town have been missing in recent weeks is that clinical edge.

The Terriers found that in Steve Mounie, who had come in for criticism for some of his earlier performances.

On Sunday, however, he was superb, unselfishly setting up Alex Pritchard for the opening goal on the ex-Norwich man's full home debut and taking both of his chances with aplomb.

If Mounie and Town can make the most of their chances as they did against Bournemouth, we should see them safely in the top fight next year.

2. Alex Pritchard may well be the missing link

Mounie may have starred for the Terriers, but Pritchard made a huge difference yesterday.

The former England youth international formed the link between Aaron Mooy and the attacking players, allowing Town to pour forward and create chances at will against the Cherries.

His low centre of gravity and skillful footwork made him a handful for the Bournemouth defence, who couldn't dispossess him when on the ball.

His Terrier-like pressing also led to the third goal, so it's clear to see that David Wagner and his backroom staff have drilled him in the Town philosophy over the last two weeks.

3. Town have dragged Bournemouth back into the mire

Sunday's win takes Town to within four points of the Cherries who - before the game - were looking up at the Europa League spots.

The division is so tight this year that a win can lift you several places and beating a direct rival can mean swapping positions in the top-flight table.

Bournemouth were slightly out of reach before the day started, but the defeat - despite not costing them too many places - could have wider implications, such as on their mentality and confidence.

4. Aaron Mooy could be hitting form at the right time

Watching Aaron Mooy at his best is truly a magical thing, and on Sunday we got to see that again.

With the ball at his feet he was able to pick a number of passes and delivered some great balls into the box, but also did his defensive duties superbly.

After looking tired recently, Mooy rediscovered his rhythm against Eddie Howe's men and controlled the midfield.

Town will be hoping his knee injury won't keep him out for too long, as he will be crucial in the Premier League run in.

5. Town are going for it

Fans have been calling out for a return to the flowing, high-pressure game which brought Town so much success last season and yesterday it came back to the John Smith's Stadium.

Town have a string of matches coming up against sides towards the bottom of the table - most of which are at home - and Sunday's performance provided a statement of intent from Town, with the Terriers showing they will not go down without a fight.

If they can continue to keep up that level of performance at home, there's no reason Town can't collect 13 points from their final nine matches and hit that 40-point mark - but in this ten-team dogfight, will that be enough for survival?