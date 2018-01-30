Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Ladies cruised through to the County Cup semi-finals after beating Harworth Colliery 8-0 at the Stafflex Arena.

The Ladies dominated the whole of the Sheffield & Hallamshire tie, with Emily Heckler, Brittany Sanderson and Ella Harris all scoring twice.

Kate Mallin and Sarah Danby were also on the scoresheet.

Town opened the scoring with a Heckler diving header on two minutes, and she soon got her second from a back-post cross.

The game was basically sewn up in the 17th minute when Sanderson tapped in from close range from a delightful Harris cross.

Sanderson grabbed her second on 40, following a Mallin free-kick earned from a clever move.

Mallin, having had one effort cleared off the line, made no mistake early in the second half, while Harris grabbed her first and Town’s sixth on 54, after a move involving Heckler and Mallin.

Danby got the next on 61 minutes, from an excellent Mallin cross, as Town hit top gear, and the home side’s only scare came after 63 minutes, when Charley Evans was adjudged to have fouled in the box.

No VAR was needed, but Laura Carter made a fine stop from the driven spot-kick.

So it was Harris who finished the scoring for Town, who travel to AFC Fylde on Sunday (2pm) in the league.

Winger Danby said: “It was good that different people got on the scoresheet, which can only bring confidence to the whole team.

“It could have been a tricky fixture, but the girls played well.

“We had to keep up the standards we set ourselves, it doesn’t matter who the opposition is.

“Those types of games can be difficult to play in due to the opposition you play, however I thought the team showed a great mental attitude.

“We like to play the ball on the deck and put good crosses into the box, we did that well and, luckily enough, people got on the end of those crosses and finished off the chances.

“If we can take that sort of football into the league games then that would be excellent. Next week is going to be a tough fixture against AFC Fylde for sure.

“We want to progress in both competitions but the league is the main focus and we want to be challenging at the right end of the table, which we are doing.

“We want to keep up the pressure on teams above us and, while I believe Fylde are in a false position in the league table at the minute, that doesn’t mean we can take them lightly next weekend.”

Town’s goalkeeping coach Michael Emery says that Town must not get too far ahead of themselves.

He said: “We just have to take one game at a time, we can’t get too carried away and look too far ahead, we just need to keep focused on the game that is in front of us.

“We respect the opposition, whoever it is. Harworth are a good side, but the team were professional throughout and we played some brilliant football.

“Sometimes, if you are expected to win easily, it can add extra pressure to you, but I thought we handled that well.

“Hopefully we can take that form into the league, we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing in games and in training.”

And on Carter’s display, he added: “These types of games can be difficult for keepers, you have to keep concentrated, and she came up with a big save when it was needed – so from my point of view I was happy.

“It’s a good competition to win, it’s one at the start of the season that you put down and say we have a chance of winning something, and everyone wants to win trophies.”