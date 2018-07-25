Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shelley complete preparations for their historic first Hallmark Security North West Counties League campaign with a home friendly against Sheffield United on Friday (7.00).

The Blades are set to send their Under 23 side to the Stafflex Arena, meaning former Town manager Mick Wadsworth and first-team coach John Dungworth could be in attendance.

Both now work within United’s development system, while former Town player Rob Edwards is first-team coach at Shelley, who were playing in the Huddersfield District League eight seasons ago.

Since then the progressive club have climbed through the West Yorkshire League divisions under the management of experienced Ash Berry, who can call on the knowledge of his assistant Howard Cartledge as well as Edwards, who had two spells at Town.

The expansion of the NWCL from 45 to 60 clubs provided the opportunity to play at level 10 of the football pyramid – the same as neighbours AFC Emley, of the Northern Counties East League.

Shelley, who have carried out all the necessary improvements at their picturesque Storthes Hall base, will compete in the new 20-strong NCWL First Division North, opening their campaign at home to AFC Darwen on Saturday, August 4 (they will also continue to run a side in the West Yorkshire League as well as two in the District League).

The step-up also means Shelley can enter the FA Vase, and they have been handed an intriguing home first-round qualifying tie against Penistone Church, now playing in the NCEL Premier Division, on Saturday, September 1.

Berry’s new-look side, which includes former AFC Emley duo Craig Billington and Josi Bradshaw, ex-Stalybridge Celtic player Brice Founsie and one-time Town juniors Sheiden Rodgers and Israel Johnson, have already faced Thackley, FC United of Manchester and Accrington Stanley in pre-season.

Admission to the Sheffield United game is £3 adults and £2 concessions, with Under 16s watching for free.