Fancy playing under floodlights at some of the area’s top non-league grounds?

Shelley Community Football Club are holding a trial for 16 to 19-year-olds at their Stafflex Arena base at Storthes Hall (HD8 0WA, close to the University of Huddersfield student accommodation) on

Wednesday, August 8, with a 6.30pm start.

With the first team having made the exciting step up into the North West Counties League, the club are keen to build strong foundations and create a pathway to their four adult sides.

That includes the creation of an Under 18 team, while the existing Under 19s play in the Northern Alliance.

Shelley have also created a further piece of club history by entering the prestigious FA Youth Cup for the first time (they will visit Rossington Main in the preliminary round).

This is a great chance to get involved with one of Huddersfield’s most progressive clubs and learn from UEFA B level coaches.

For further details, contact Alex Craddock on 07515 772221 or Jody Leeming on 07867 521752.