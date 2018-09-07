Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Australia boss Graham Arnold is aiming to make Aaron Mooy and his international team mates the best Socceroos side there has ever been.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder has flown out the Socceroos' training camp in Turkey over the international break as the new manager assesses his options ahead of his first game at the helm next month.

Australia take on South Korea in Brisbane on November 17 and Arnold is pleased with the connection he has already had with the players and the intensity they have shown in their training sessions in Antalya.

He told the Socceroos' website : "It's been great to get back on the pitch with the players, to start driving the principles into the players that we want them to do.

"The most important thing for me with this camp was to get the connection with the players.

"The energy in training and intensity of training sessions has been sky high.

"Their connection already as well with Rene Meulensteen in the training sessions has been great, and with Andrew Clark, and that's the whole purpose of this camp.

"It's hard for me to single out any one player that's stood out. The energy and intensity of the training sessions and the togetherness has impressed me.

"We've removed the word 'change' here. We're just adding. We're adding layers on top of what the past has been, to make us the greatest Socceroos team there has ever been."