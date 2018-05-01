Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Everton puts Huddersfield Town three points above the relegation zone with just three games of the Premier League season remaining.

Goals either side of half time from Blues’ strikers Cenk Tosun and combative midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye saw Sam Allardyce’s side deliver a hammer blow to the Terriers’ survival chances, with BetVictor cutting Huddersfield Town to 6/4 from 6/1 to return to the Championship next season.

Town’s loss, coupled with points elsewhere for both Stoke City and Southampton, sees further pressure mount on the shoulders of boss David Wagner and his side expected to struggle in their remaining three games of the campaign.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Stoke 1/25

Southampton 10/11

Huddersfield 6/4 (from 6/1)

Swansea 11/4

14/1 Bar

Town are 33/1 to beat champions Manchester City and are likewise odds-against for their final two Premier League games away to Chelsea before hosting Arsenal on the final day at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town are highly likely to finish on 35 points, but could stay up by default with both Southampton and Swansea City below them and the pair set to meet at the Liberty Stadium next Tuesday.

BetVictor are offering 10/11 for Southampton to both stay up or go down, with the final relegation spot to be taken by either them, Town or the Swans.

I can see the latter being dragged into the dogfight and would not be surprised if they were turned over by the Saints in south wales.

Swansea host Stoke on the final day of the season and do have three winnable games, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dean Court, but are 23/10 underdogs at Bournemouth on Saturday; the hosts 5/4 with BetVictor and 13/5 the draw.

Despite their position in the table, Southampton are 6/4 favourites to leave Goodison Park with all three points on Saturday with Everton massive value to punters at 2/1 to claim a third successive league win; the Toffees 2/1 and the draw 23/10.

