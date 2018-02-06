The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 victory over Birmingham City today to set up an FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United.

Che Adams opened the scoring for the hosts, but saw his strike cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal.

Steve Mounie handed Town the lead in extra time before goals from Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince settled the tie for the Terriers.

Here are your key talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Steve Mounie burying his header to put Town ahead for the first time in the clash.

Moan of the match

An extra 30 minutes could take its toll on Town in the long run.

Talking point

An extra 30 minutes was not what Town needed heading into a crucial run of games.

Man of the match

Philip Billing: Looked classy on the ball and drove Town forward well.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Chris Kavanagh: Had a strong game throughout.

Atmosphere

A decent amount of noise generated from both fans, despite the low attendance.

Verdict

Town eventually got the job done in Birmingham, but the extra 30 minutes may cost them going forward.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl, Smith (Hadergjonaj, 46’), Zanka, Kongolo, Malone; Mooy, Billing; Ince, Sabiri, Quaner; Mounie

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Scannell, Lowe, Van La Parra, Hefele

Booked:

Birmingham City (5-3-2): Stockdale; Jenkinson (Dacres-Cogley, 72’), Morrison, Roberts, Dean, Bramall; Lowe (Lakin, 102’), Ndoye (Jota, 46’), Gardner; Adams, Jutkiewicz (Boga, 86’).

Subs Not Used: Trueman, Colin, Seddon.

Booked:

Half time: Birmingham City 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 13,175 (558 away)

Next match: AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Sunday, February 11 (kick off 12 noon)