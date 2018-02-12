Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler believes Steve Mounie could be the man to fire Huddersfield Town to Premier League safety.

Mounie set up the first goal and scored two more as Town beat Bournemouth 4-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

The Beninese striker scored twice on his debut at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season but injury and loss of form left him on the fringes as Town slid down the Premier League table.

Mounie bounced back against Bournemouth and Schindler said: “Steve is a really important player to us and his performance reminded me of Crystal Palace at the start of the season. He was a game changer for us.

“For the most part of the season we have relied on the defence and all the pressure has been on the defence. But now we need to score goals and go ahead in games.

“This should have given Steve a lot of confidence. I think he won virtually every header and he works hard in training all week.

“There has been a lot of criticism for our offensive players and it was not easy for him but he has shown what a top player he is.”

Mounie could have had a hat trick chance when Town won a stoppage time penalty but Rajiv van La Parra stepped up instead to make it 4-1.

The centre back said: “Steve had no problem giving way to a teammate. You have to be aggressive as a striker but if you score two and want to give your teammate a good feeling too that’s all the better.”

Schindler limped out of the John Smith’s Stadium after the game, again feeling a foot injury he sustained against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The stabbing pain under his foot was dulled to some extent by the vital victory, a first in nine games, and Schindler was delighted at the team’s performance.

“Everyone knew it was an important game and the manager didn’t have to remind us, the players knew this.

“We weren’t cramped in our play, we were free in our heads and it’s good to see that in pressure situations we can perform.”

Asked if he thought Town were better with their backs to the wall, Schindler said: “I would like to be in a more relaxed position in the table but we all have to know where we are and where we come from.

“We were the smallest team in the second division and now we are the smallest in the first.

“We have to work really hard to collect points and while this a deserved three points it is nothing more than that. We are back in the group of teams who all need points.”