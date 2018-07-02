Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Colombia this week in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16.

The Three Lions head into the clash having not won a knockout match since beating Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup, but belief is high after the performances England put in to get out of Group G.

The final match ended in defeat to Belgium, but Gareth Southgate's men had been praised for their free-flowing, attacking displays against Tunisia and Panama, which saw them finish the group as runners-up.

And excitement is high for this England side, who will face Switzerland or Sweden in the quarter-finals should they overcome the South American outfit.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night's clash.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Spartak Stadium at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, July 3.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 6.15pm and running to 9.30pm - although that could be extended should the match go to extra time and penalties.

You can also tune in to the channel's coverage online via the ITV Hub .

Commentary for the match will likely be provided by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle, while presenter Mark Pougatch will be joined by a selection of pundits for the clash, although they have not yet been announced.

ITV's punditry team consists of Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Lee Dixon, Roy Keane, Slaven Bilic, Patrice Evra, Henrik Larsson, Martin O'Neill, Eni Aluko and Ian Wright.

What are the odds?

England are favourites to claim victory, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 23/20 to beat the South American nation.

The draw is available at 21/10, while Colombia have been given odds of 3/1.

Any team news?

Southgate will likely revert back to his strongest side after resting a number of players against Belgium last time out.

Harry Kane is probable to return, alongside Dele Alli who missed the final two group matches through injury.

Other likely returners include Jordan Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling.

Jordan Pickford will remain in goal despite questions over his performance against Belgium last time out.

Who plays for Colombia?

Colombia are a talented side and have made it to the knockout stages for the third time in their history at this World Cup.

The South American side were knocked out by hosts Brazil four years ago in the quarter-finals after claiming four victories in their first four matches at the tournament.

Colombia's stars include 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, Juventus forward Juan Cuadrado and Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.

Premier League trio David Ospina, Davinson Sanchez and Jose Izquierdo are also in the 23-man squad, alongside Villareal striker Carlos Bacca and attacking midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, who became the first Colombian to score at two World Cups earlier in the tournament.

What have the bosses said?

England manager Gareth Southgate

"The players have been able to change perceptions of how an England team might play.

"We mustn't lose sight of that.

"Ten months ago we qualified for the World Cup by beating Slovenia and people were throwing paper aeroplanes on to the pitch at Wembley. We were driving back to our hotel after beating Malta with some obscene chants being thrown at us from supporters.

"I feel like we've started to connect the team with the public again. I feel like we've created excitement like we've played in a style that has really shown an expression of what young English players are capable of, and I want us to continue doing that."

Colombia manager Jose Pekerman

"I definitely think England have what it takes to do well, but it will be a match in which Colombia is going to be confident of playing at a high level and getting a good result.

"We know that any team that reaches the last 16 is good, we are talking about the best 16 teams in the world.

"Obviously England can have a good day or an even better day. England is a young team, has a lot of harmony and you can tell they have a lot of faith in themselves.

"Now a different kind of match is heading our way, these will be completely full-on, to the death matches, win or you are out. These are extreme situations."

What next for the winner?

The winner will advance to the quarter-finals, while the loser is heading home.

Sweden or Switzerland will be the team the winner faces, with the European side facing off at 3pm on Tuesday.

The winner of the quarter-final will then face either Russia or Croatia for a chance to represent their nation at the 2018 World Cup final.

