Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams is confident he will be back in the Terriers' squad for their Carabao Cup second round clash against Stoke City tomorrow night.

The US international has been sidelined with injury since March when he fractured his distal fibula in training for the Terriers, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Williams returned to the squad for the first time at Manchester City last week after a hard summer of rehabilitation, and the former Reading man is confident he is ready to take his spot in the Terriers' squad for tomorrow's clash at the bet365 Stadium.

He told HTTV: "I spoke to the medical team, I spoke to the boss and we were aiming for the Stoke City game which was quite realistic because, at the end of the day, I haven't played any minutes yet.

"So I don't know how it is to actually compete on a pitch on a match day.

"The Man City game was a start even though I wasn't involved, but just to get that feeling back, to be in the surroundings of a stadium with the atmosphere.

"But the target was then Stoke and I think it looks quite good for me to be able to be in the squad against Stoke again."

The clash will see Ramadan Sobhi and Tom Ince face their former sides after switching clubs in the summer, although the now-Stoke man is unlikely to feature due to a hamstring injury picked up in the Potters' 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Ramadan could face his former employers however, and Williams believes the cup tie could allow the Egyptian to get some minutes under his belt.

The 29-year-old said: "I spent the year with Tom Ince last season and he is a great guy and great character as well.

"I am sure he is motivated - the same with Rama because he moved from Stoke and didn't get a lot of game time last season.

"He is just adapting still to the new surroundings and the cup game is a good opportunity for Rama to get some more minutes into his legs, so I'm quite excited for this game."