The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's postponed match with Chelsea has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 9.

The Terriers were due to take on Antonio Conte's Blues on April 21, but have had the fixture moved as the Premier League champions take on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals the following day.

Town will now travel to Stamford Bridge for the second to last game of the season - just four days before the final-day clash with Arsenal.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm.

And the Terriers schedule has got even more compact in the final week of the season, with the West Yorkshire side's trip to Manchester City being moved back by 24 hours to Sunday, May 6 in order for it to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Town will therefore play three of the top six teams in the Premier League in the space of seven days at the very end of the top-tier campaign.

The match at the Etihad Stadium will kick off at 1.30pm.