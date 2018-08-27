Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is adamant Rajiv van La Parra will not leave the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

Rumours linking the Dutchman away from Town have circled over the last week, with the Sun claiming Middlesbrough were chasing the winger after missing out on Everton forward Yannick Bolasie, who joined Aston Villa on loan.

EFL sides have until August 31 to sign players on loan after the permanent deal window shut on August 9, while Premier League bosses can no longer add to their squads, but can move men out either on loan or permanently.

When asked about rumours of the Dutchman leaving the John Smith's Stadium on loan, Wagner replied: "Listen, I don't like to be disrespectful but Rajiv plays in the Premier League.

"I can't see that he is keen to play in the Championship, so this is why I do not really understand the rumours and the questions because usually a player likes to play on the highest level."

He added: "For us, the window is closed, even if it isn't in terms of outgoings!

"We have a group together which is excites, which is young and very talented, hungry and greedy, which can grow, progress and improve.

"We have good characters, as we have seen in the Cardiff game, who work together and fight together.

"So why someone should leave this dressing room I have no idea why."