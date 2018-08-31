Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be without Ramadan Sobhi and Ben Hamer for their trip to Everton tomorrow.

The pair have been sidelined with knocks to their knees, with David Wagner today confirming that both are set to return after the international break.

Both will join Jonathan Hogg on the sidelines for the Goodison Park clash after the combative midfielder was sent off in Town 's last Premier League outing against Cardiff City.

In his pre-match press conference, the boss said: "We will miss three players tomorrow.

"Jonathan Hogg because of his three-match ban and Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi.

"Both got a knock on their knees as we know so both will be unavailable for tomorrow, but I have good signs and good information that both will be back in contention after the international break if everything goes to plan.

"They will need a further 10 days probably, which means after the international break they will be available."

One star who has just returned from injury is summer signing Erik Durm, who performed well on debut for the Terriers against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup second-round clash on Tuesday night.

The full back played his first match for 15 months at the bet365 Stadium, having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in January.

Wagner was pleased with the defender's display, but admitted lpaying him in back-to-back matches could be risky.

He said: "Back-to-back games in a week where there were three games a week is very risky.

"He played his first game on Tuesday after 15 months and he played very well.

"I was very happy with his performance and I am very happy with his fitness progression, how he looks in training, how he has adapted into the dressing room, into this football club and into England as well.

"He needs further time of course, but we have seen on Tuesday that he is a player who can help us.

"The international break will be very, very useful for him and I think after the international break he will be in full contention.

"This does not mean he won't be involved in tomorrow's squad, even if I like to leave this open until after training, but I was very happy and very pleased with his performance on Tuesday.

"And we have seen it coming over the last weeks in training.

"Even since Austria he has taken some very big steps."