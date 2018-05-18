Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle says there will be no “superstars” coming to Huddersfield Town this summer.

While there will be the inevitable reshaping of the squad what he wants to ensure is that Town don’t lose their identity or the ‘Terrier Spirit.’

In the glow of Town’s achievement of staying in the Premier League Hoyle wants the fans to celebrate the players who secured a second season in the top flight.

“It’s not about who we’ll sign, it’s about this season, it’s about celebrating success,” said Hoyle.

“It’s about the players who have put their hearts and soul into this football club, not just the players but the coaching staff, the medical people, staff at PPG Canalside, everybody. We have been one, and that has got us over the line.

“Now we know what we need, we know where we’re short and we can drive forward and that’s the most exciting part.”

No-one embodies the Terrier Spirit more than midfielder Jonathan Hogg and Hoyle would clone that spirit if he could.

“For me it’s more important to retain our identity and retain the Jonathan Hoggs of this world than it is to bring superstars in,” he said. “It’s about getting a nice balance and we’ll do that going forward.”

Town’s planning for the new season started in earnest last Monday, just hours after the Arsenal game and a party night in town.

Hoyle said: “Our hard work starts now. There is the planning, the plotting and trying to do it our own way but there will be no complacency. The fear of failure drives me on.

“There’s lots of work to do and lots of hard yards to put in to ensure we can take another step forward.”