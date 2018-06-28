Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England will have a better chance of winning the 2018 World Cup should they finish second in Group G, according to data analysts.

The Reach Data Unit has carried out hundreds of thousands of simulations of the competition as England face a dilemma against Belgium: whether it might be better to lose.

The model uses a combination of betting odds and international ratings to work out the probabilities for World Cup matches, before "playing" them through over and over again.

More than 400,000 simulations have been run from the point just before the final day of group matches.

If England top Group G then they have a 6.5 per cent chance of winning the World Cup according to the simulations.

But if they lose to Belgium and finish second then that goes up to an 8.1 per cent chance of lifting the famous trophy.

Topping Group G would mean that England are likely to have to face Brazil in the quarter finals.

The simulations show England going out at that stage 46 per cent of the time, making it the most likely outcome should they top the group.

Finishing second in Group G, however, means the Three Lions only go out of the quarter-final stage 30.9 per cent of the time. They have a 19.9% chance of being knocked out in the semi-finals and an 11.1% chance of finishing as runners-up.

Team: Chance of winning (England top the group)

Brazil: 29.1%

Spain: 14.9%

France: 8.6%

Belgium: 7.8%

England: 6.5%

Croatia: 6.0%

Portugal: 5.7%

Uruguay: 4.6%

Switzerland: 4.5%

Mexico: 3.5%

Argentina: 2.8%

Denmark: 2.5%

Colombia: 2.3%

Sweden: 0.5%

Senegal: 0.3%

Japan: 0.2%

Russia: 0.1%

Team: Chance of winning (England finish second in the group)

Brazil: 28.8%

Spain: 15.0%

France: 8.6%

England: 8.1%

Belgium: 6.3%

Croatia: 6.0%

Portugal: 5.7%

Uruguay: 4.6%

Switzerland: 4.4%

Mexico: 3.6%

Argentina: 2.9%

Denmark: 2.5%

Colombia: 2.3%

Sweden: 0.5%

Senegal: 0.3%

Japan: 0.2%

Russia: 0.1%