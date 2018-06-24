The video will start in 8 Cancel

England booked a spot in the World Cup Round of 16 with victory over Panama today.

The Three Lions claimed a comfortable 6-1 victory over Panama to book their place in the next round of the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane netted a hat trick for Gareth Southgate’s men, with a John Stones brace and a Jesse Lingard goal rounding of the scoring for the English.

Felipe Baloy did pull a goal back for the Central American side, but England’s quality told on the day.

The Three Lions now face Belgium on Thursday in a top-of-the-table decider, with the winner facing the runner up of Group H and the loser taking on the winner of the same group.

Japan currently lead Group H after their win over Colombia, while Senegal sit second above Poland after beating the European side in their first outing.