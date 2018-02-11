Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Southgate was at the John Smith’s stadium today to watch Huddersfield Town take on Bournemouth FC in the Premier League.

The England manager will have kept an eye on several players from both sides - including Huddersfield Town goalscorer Alex Pritchard.

Southgate gave Pritchard his debut for the England under 21 team in a friendly against Lithuania back in September 2014.

None of the English players starting today’s clash - for either team - have ever had a senior international call-up.

For Town the English players starting the game are Alex Pritchard, Tom Ince, Scott Malone and Jonathon Hogg.

Meanwhile Bournemouth boast Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling, Charlie Daniels, Jordan Ibe, Charlie Wilson and Junior Stanislas.

England’s next game is away to the Netherlands on Friday, March 23 followed by the visit of Italy to Wembley on Tuesday, March 27.

These will be the last round of friendlies before Southgate picks his provisional 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.