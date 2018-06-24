Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Panama today in their second 2018 World Cup clash.

The Three Lions can qualify for the knockout stages with a win against Los Canaleros this afternoon, having beaten Tunisia in their first match.

Belgium beat the north African side yesterday, meaning three points will see England through to the Round of 16 and set up a final day all-or-nothing match up.

Gareth Southagte does not have Dele Alli at his disposal today due to a thigh strain, meaning Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts his first ever match at the world's greatest tournament.

That's the only change for the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender, who sticks with the same side that carved out several opportunities against Tunisia on Monday.

Ahead of kick off the England manager told BBC Sport: "We think we will have the vast majority of play which is good in this heat because we will control the tempo, but we have got to use our width properly and discipline will be the key. It is not a good day for a light blue shirt but I won't be able to be hide much."

He added: "We have got to focus on the performance and ensure we play with intelligence. Panama have certain threats that we have got to be ready for, and we have to play with patience as Germany and Brazil have showed in recent nights."

Full England line up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Raheeem Sterling, Harry Kane.e