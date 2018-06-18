England will beat Tunisia 2-0 later today, according to the public.

A third of all the people who filled in the Huddersfield Examiner ’s World Cup predictor opted for a 2-0 win for the Three Lions in Russia.

That’s the most common prediction for this evening’s game in Volgograd.

Very few people went for anything other than a victory for Gareth Southgate’s side.

A total of 86 per cent of people to make a prediction went for an England win, while only 12 per cent of people went for a draw and just 2 per cent for a Tunisia win.

History would suggest that a draw could be on the cards though.

Honours have been evenly split in six of England’s 14 opening World Cup matches. A total of five ended in a win for the Three Lions, while three ended in a loss.

Tonight’s game will only be the third time that England have taken on Tunisia.

The first time was a friendly ahead of the 1990 World Cup which ended in a one-all draw thanks to a goal from Steve Bull.

The last time the two sides met was in England’s opening game for France 98.

That game ended in a 2-0 victory for Glenn Hoddle’s team in a match which was marred by crowd violence before the game.

The wisdom of the crowd has resoundingly gone for Belgium in the other game in Group G.

A massive 93% of people to make predictions went for a win for the Red Devils with only 1 per cent fancying the Panamanians.

A 2-0 win was the most selected score (34 per cent) followed by 3-0 (19 per cent), 1-0 (12 per cent) and 2-1 (also 12 per cent).