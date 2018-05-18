Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Huddersfield Town legend Ray Wilson MBE have thanked people for their kindness as a date was announced for his funeral.

In a statement from his widow Pat and sons Russell and Neil, the family said they were touched by all the tributes.

Ray, of Slaithwaite, died on May 15 at the age of 83. He had battled Alzheimer’s disease for the last two years.

Renowned as probably England’s greatest ever left-back he was part of his country’s glorious 1966 World Cup triumph, which saw Bobby Moore lift the famous Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley.

To mark his passing Wembley Stadium paid its own tribute to him on the big screen outside the stadium.

The family’s statement reads: “We really appreciate all the kind words that so many people have passed to us.

“The tributes and respect for Ray have stretched far and wide and we now realise how he has touched so many lives.

“For an ordinary family to see his name in lights at Wembley Stadium was truly amazing.

“We are so deeply moved and comforted by all the messages we have received, from both friends and family, and also people in the community and beyond. We thank you all.”

A funeral service and cremation will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday, June 6 at 12.30pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers will go to the Alzheimer’s Society and the family has asked that no-one wears black.

Ray played more than 250 games for Town and also played for Everton.

Tributes have been led by his good friend and England room-mate Sir Bobby Charlton who said: “Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people.”