Former Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells look set for a season-long loan move to Championship side QPR.

The £5m signing joined Sean Dyche's side on deadline day last year and has struggled to make any real impact at the Lancashire club.

According to Sky Sports , the 28-year-old has undergone a medical after spending the last few days having discussions with the rock bottom Championship club.

The report goes on to state the loan deal will not include any option or obligation for the London side to purchase him.

The Bermudian forward has been available for transfer all summer and was in talks with Derby County over a potential loan move while Burnley were signing Matej Vydra from them.

Wells joined Burnley in August 2017, and has failed to find the back of the net in ten appearances.