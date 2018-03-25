The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's four-strong international contingent have enjoyed a good start to their national service this weekend.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have been called up by Denmark, Aaron Mooy by Australia and Phil Billing for Denmark Under-21s for two rounds of friendlies.

Zanka started Denmark's 1-0 defeat of Panama on Thursday night, playing all 90 minutes in a performance that yielded a clean sheet.

Panama, who will face England in Group G at this summer's World Cup, adopted a very physical approach and Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel was nearly caught in the face by a poor challenge from Blas Perez.

But thankfully the Town centre-back remained unscathed and the Danes earned a narrow win through Pione Sisto's goal.

Jonas Lossl, who sealed a permanent deal with the Terriers earlier this month, was an unused substitute.

Elsewhere, Aaron Mooy claimed an assist for Australia's opening goal in their 4-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo on Friday night.

Mooy whipped over a pinpoint corner that was headed home by Hull City's Jackson Irvine from six yards.

This send the Socceroos surging in front on 13 minutes, although Bert van Marwijk's men concede three second-half goals to lose.

On Tuesday night, all four Terriers travellers are in action.

In contrast to his customary long-haul journeys, Mooy will return to England to play Columbia at Craven Cottage while Lossl and JZanka line up against Chile in Aalborg.

Billing has been called up by the Young Danes for the third time - having started all of their European Championship qualifiers - and is set to face Georgia Under-21s on Tuesday evening.