Flashback to 2004: Huddersfield Town stun Stockport County in opening game of League One season

The Terriers start their 2004/05 campaign at Stockport County's Edgeley Park

Huddersfield Town started the 2004/05 Coca Cola League One season at Stockport County 's sunsoaked Edgeley Park ground.

Trevor Parkes was the man in the middle as Peter Jackson took his men across the county border with new signings Pawel Abbot, Chris Brandon and Junior Mendes in the squad. Youth product Jon Worthington led the team out for the first time.

A crowd of 7,473 watched Town take the lead on 45 minutes through a long range Tony Carss effort, but after goals from Luke Becket (who would join Town on loan later on in the season) and Warren Feeney, Town entered the last 3 minutes trailing 2-1.

Club legend Andy Booth levelled for the Terriers in the 87th minute with a classic striker's header and substitute Pawel Abbot gave Town the lead and the three points in stoppage time with a well taken winner.

What a superb afternoon for the fans that made the short journey over the tops.

The Town line up that day was: Ian Gray, David Mirfin, Steve Yates, Efe Sodje, Rob Edwards, Tony Carss, Andy Holdsworth, Jon Worthington (c), Danny Schofield, Andy Booth, Junior Mendes. SUBS: Chris Brandon for Danny Schofield, Pawel Abbot for Efe Sodje, Phil Senior for Ian Gray.

Bookings: Sodje (41), Brandon (90), Jon Worthington (90)