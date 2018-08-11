Load mobile navigation

Flashback to 2004: Huddersfield Town stun Stockport County in opening game of League One season

The Terriers start their 2004/05 campaign at Stockport County's Edgeley Park

Sport

Huddersfield Town started the 2004/05 Coca Cola League One season at Stockport County 's sunsoaked Edgeley Park ground.

Trevor Parkes was the man in the middle as Peter Jackson took his men across the county border with new signings Pawel Abbot, Chris Brandon and Junior Mendes in the squad. Youth product Jon Worthington led the team out for the first time.

A crowd of 7,473 watched Town take the lead on 45 minutes through a long range Tony Carss effort, but after goals from Luke Becket (who would join Town on loan later on in the season) and Warren Feeney, Town entered the last 3 minutes trailing 2-1.

Huddersfield Town fan will see his team for first time in 55 years against Chelsea 

Club legend Andy Booth levelled for the Terriers in the 87th minute with a classic striker's header and substitute Pawel Abbot gave Town the lead and the three points in stoppage time with a well taken winner.

What a superb afternoon for the fans that made the short journey over the tops.

The Town line up that day was: Ian Gray, David Mirfin, Steve Yates, Efe Sodje, Rob Edwards, Tony Carss, Andy Holdsworth, Jon Worthington (c), Danny Schofield, Andy Booth, Junior Mendes. SUBS: Chris Brandon for Danny Schofield, Pawel Abbot for Efe Sodje, Phil Senior for Ian Gray.

Bookings: Sodje (41), Brandon (90), Jon Worthington (90)

  1. Danny Schofield takes on his man

    1 of 20

  2. Tony Carss puts Town one up on the stroke of half time

    2 of 20

  3. New signing Junior Mendes drives forward for Town

    3 of 20

  4. Town's Rob Edwards beats his man

    4 of 20

  5. Remember that bandana? Efe Sodje looks to bring the ball out of defence

    5 of 20

  6. Andy Booth scores for Town

    6 of 20

  7. Andy Booth shows his delight after scoring Town's equaliser

    7 of 20

  8. Boothy celebrates in front of the Town fans with Chris Brandon, David Mirfin, Steve Yates and Pawel Abbott

    8 of 20

  9. Chris Brandon came off the bench to replace Danny Schofield

    9 of 20

  10. New captain Jon Worthington slides into a tackle

    10 of 20

  11. Peter Jackson chats to Stockport assistant manager Mark Lillis

    11 of 20

  12. Junior Mendes retains possession for the Terriers

    12 of 20

  13. Ref Trevor Parkes books Jon Worthington

    13 of 20

  14. Pawel Abbott about to score Town's third goal

    14 of 20

  15. Pawel Abbott makes it 2-3 to Town in stoppage time

    15 of 20

  16. Pawel Abbott lets the fans know what his name after firing the winning goal

    16 of 20

  17. Town fans at a sunny Edgeley Park

    17 of 20

  18. Pawel Abbott is mobbed by his teammates after securing an opening day win for Town

    18 of 20

  19. Celebrations as Town seal 3 points

    19 of 20

  20. A smiling Martin Booty after the game

    20 of 20
More On
Comments
Huddersfield Town FCWhat David Wagner says about his Huddersfield Town side as they prepare to tackle ChelseaMoney counts for nothing, we have something more powerful
Huddersfield Town FCStrong hint Ben Hamer could make Huddersfield Town debut against Chelsea and two players ruled outDavid Wagner confirms goalkeeper signing has impressed so far
Huddersfield Giants RLFCSuperb Huddersfield Giants beat St Helens 16-12 to keep alive top-four hopesDanny Brough inspires Simon Woolford's side to beat leaders
Christopher SchindlerDavid Wagner: Why I knew Christopher Schindler was the perfect fit for Huddersfield TownTown boss talks to the press on new signings and aims for campaign
Wigan Athletic FCHuddersfield Town product Josh Windass and his £2.5m move from Rangers to Wigan AthleticSteven Gerrard lifts the lid on deadline-day move
Football NewsMathias Jorgensen on leaving the World Cup bubble and facing Chelsea with Huddersfield TownExcited for Premier League now after experience of a lifetime
Huddersfield Town FCFlashback to 2004: Huddersfield Town stun Stockport County in opening game of League One seasonThe Terriers start their 2004/05 campaign at Stockport County's Edgeley Park
Huddersfield Giants RLFCSuperb Huddersfield Giants beat St Helens 16-12 to keep alive top-four hopesDanny Brough inspires Simon Woolford's side to beat leaders
SportSaints v Giants
Huddersfield Town FCWhat David Wagner says about his Huddersfield Town side as they prepare to tackle ChelseaMoney counts for nothing, we have something more powerful
BirkbyCouple offered £1,500 compensation after 'nightmare' two years with VW Golf GTIBirkby couple's car has been in and out of garage for months - and is still there
CalderdaleWife became worried about her husband and phone call confirmed the worst, inquest hearsPeter Gledhill fell 25ft to his death at West Yorkshire beauty spot
HuddersfieldJury clears teen of one-punch manslaughterThe 17-year-old has walked free from court
Huddersfield town centreFamily of Graham Bell say his children have been robbed of 'life with daddy'A 17-year-old who punched Mr Bell outside McDonald's in Huddersfield has been cleared of manslaughter charges
West Yorkshire Police'Youths fighting with weapons' including machete bring terror to housing estateWitness reports seeing young man brandishing machete in street
Football NewsMathias Jorgensen on leaving the World Cup bubble and facing Chelsea with Huddersfield TownExcited for Premier League now after experience of a lifetime
HuddersfieldIt's never too late to learn to write poetry, says 89-year-old Huddersfield authorOctogenarian Doris Corti is still teaching a U3A class, making school visits and writing poetry.
Huddersfield Town FCFlashback to 2004: Huddersfield Town stun Stockport County in opening game of League One seasonThe Terriers start their 2004/05 campaign at Stockport County's Edgeley Park
CalderdaleWife became worried about her husband and phone call confirmed the worst, inquest hearsPeter Gledhill fell 25ft to his death at West Yorkshire beauty spot
Huddersfield Giants RLFCSuperb Huddersfield Giants beat St Helens 16-12 to keep alive top-four hopesDanny Brough inspires Simon Woolford's side to beat leaders
Top Stories
CalderdaleWife became worried about her husband and phone call confirmed the worst, inquest hearsPeter Gledhill fell 25ft to his death at West Yorkshire beauty spot
HuddersfieldJury clears teen of one-punch manslaughterThe 17-year-old has walked free from court
Kirklees Magistrates CourtThis groom-to-be will remember his stag do for all the wrong reasonsJames Whittaker was presented with a gift from pals but attracted the attention of police and could lose his livelihood
Huddersfield town centreFamily of Graham Bell say his children have been robbed of 'life with daddy'
A 17-year-old who punched Mr Bell outside McDonald's in Huddersfield has been cleared of manslaughter charges
DewsburyMystery as medics reveal seven-year-old found face down in bath did not drownInquest into Brody Marsden tragedy finds no reason for his sudden death
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryRadical plans for £300m new hospital between Huddersfield and Dewsbury unveiled
All-party support as council puts new proposals to Health Secretary Matt Hancock - but HRI would still be demolished  
West Yorkshire Police'Youths fighting with weapons' including machete bring terror to housing estate
Witness reports seeing young man brandishing machete in street
West Yorkshire PoliceMystery '37K' graffiti appears on cars - but what does it mean?
Householders vowing to install CCTV are spate of attacks
Huddersfield Town FCDavid Wagner press conference: Town boss on Schindler, team news, transfers and ChelseaAll the latest from Canalside where David Wagner is set to speak to the media ahead of the Premier League opener against Chelsea
HuddersfieldHouse of Fraser bought by Mike Ashley for £90 million
The Sports Direct tycoon is taking over the department store after it went into administration
West Yorkshire PoliceMore arrests made into latest Huddersfield shootings as police warn gangs "you will be caught"
Two firearms incidents in Birkby and Sheepridge within just 48 hours this week
Huddersfield town centreJury retires in teen's manslaughter trial of man killed outside McDonald's - TRIAL DAY 5Teen on trial over death of Graham Bell who was attacked outside the Huddersfield town centre restaurant at the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate