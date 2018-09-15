Load mobile navigation

Flashback: Feisty Yorkshire derby sees Huddersfield Town see off Sheffield Wednesday

Superb first away win of the season for the Terriers

Sport
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough. Joel Lynch sent off

2,500 travelling Town fans in a 25,230 crowd saw the Terriers take the points in a feisty and controversial Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

Simon Grayson's men were 2-0 up inside twenty minutes after Oliver Norwood followed up his own penalty to score after keeper Chris Kirkland saved his initial attempt and Lee Novak scored with a bullet header from a Danny Ward cross.

Full back Reda Johnson pulled one back for the Owls in the 37th minute but then Town suffered a massive blow when centre back Joel Lynch was shown a straight red card for a lunging foul on Antonio, in a challenge which looked more mistimed than malicious.

Referee Salisbury then went across the pitch to talk with the Town boss, who was complaining about the decision.

Grayson immediately switched striker Novak for Anthony Gerrard to fill in at centre back.

Gerrard was booked for taking the field before he was waved on by the official closely followed by captain Clarke for dissent.

The home side’s Joe Mattock was then cautioned for a late challenge and teammate Jay Bothroyd joined him in the book for a similar offence.

Mattock’s indiscretion was to prove costly in an eventful five minutes of stoppage time.

After Antonio had sent a stinging shot just wide, Mattock chased back and felled Ward from behind and received a second yellow card followed by a red.

The second half was a somewhat quieter affair, but there was controversy when ref Salisbury failed to spot a handball by sub Rhys McCabe, his assistant Barry Gordon, however was on hand to give the spot kick and Adam Clayton duly put Kirkland the wrong way to send the Town fans into ecstasy.

The Town team that day was: Alex Smithies, Jack Hunt, Peter Clarke, Joel Lynch, Paul Dixon, Adam Clayton, Keith Southern, Oliver Norwood, Danny Ward, Lee Novak, James Vaughan. Subs: Anthony Gerrard (for Lee Novak), Calum Woods (for Oliver Norwood), Alan Lee (for James Vaughan). Subs not used: Ian Bennett, Scott Arfield, Sean Scannell, Jimmy Spencer

Sheffield Wednesday: Chris Kirkland, Reda Johnson, Mark Beevers, Martin Taylor, Joe Mattock, Jose Semedo, Ross Barkley, Jermaine Johnson, Michail Antonio, Jay Boothroyd, Gary Madine. Subs: Nejc Pecrik (for Gary Madine), Rhys McCabe (for Jose Semedo), Chris O'Grady (for Jay Boothroyd). Subs not used: Stephen Bywater, Dan Jones, Miguel Angel Llera, Rodiri

