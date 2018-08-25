Load mobile navigation

Flashback: Huddersfield Town put a magnificent seven past Brighton

Superb Terriers smash the Seagulls and can even afford a penalty miss by Jordan Rhodes

Sport

Neil Swarbrick was the referee as Town manager Lee Clark named an unchanged starting XI to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the second home game of the 2009/10 season.

The Terriers were trying to build on a 3-1 win over Southampton on the Saturday and clinch a third straight victory in all competitions.

It turned out to be a great evening for the men in blue and white as goals from Antony Kay (21 mins), Peter Clarke (35), put Town 2-1 up after former Town loanee Liam Dickinson had levelled for Brighton in the 34th minute.

Lee Novak was brought down by Seagulls' keeper Michel Kuipers in the 39th minute but kept his cool to score from the spot after a long delay while the Dutchman left the field.

Substitute keeper Graeme Smith then attempted to play mind games by picking the ball up and taking it back to the goalline but it didn't help his cause and he was duly booked for it.

Smith did save a Jordan Rhodes penalty 8 minutes later, but could do little to stem the flow of goals as Gary Roberts (64 mins), Danny Drinkwater (69 mins), and a double from Theo Robinson (73 mins and 90 mins) made it a magnificent seven for Town.

The crowd that night was 11,269.

Town's line-up that night was: Alex Smithies, Tom Clarke, Peter Clarke, Andy Butler, Joe Skarz, Lee Peltier, Antony Kay, Gary Roberts, Anthony Pilkington. SUBS: Theo Robinson for Lee Novak, Danny Drinkwater for Antony Kay, Robbie Simpson for Jordan Rhodes, Matt Glennon, Nathan Clarke, Robbie Williams, Lionel Ainsworth.

Brighton: Michel Kuipers, Adam El-Abd, Tommy Elphick, Adam Virgo, Andy Whing, Dean Cox, Andrew Crofts, Kevin McLeod, Alan Navarro, Jamie Smith, Liam Dickinson. SUBS: Graeme Smith for Jamie Smith, Nicky Forster for Liam Dickinson, Matt Thornhill for Alan Navarro.

  1. Antony Kay opens the scoring for Town

    1 of 17

  2. Celebrations after the first goal

    2 of 17

  3. Peter Clarke puts the Terriers 2-1 up

    3 of 17

  4. The Town skipper celebrates his goal with Antony Kay

    4 of 17

  5. Brighton keeper Michel Kuipers takes down Lee Novak for a penalty

    5 of 17

  6. Kuipers is sent off by ref Neil Swarbrick

    6 of 17

  7. The Dutchman took some convincing to go off after the red card

    7 of 17

  8. Lee Novak keeps his cool to give Town a 3-1 lead from the spot

    8 of 17

  9. Peter Clarke and Andy Butler see off a rare Brighton attack

    9 of 17

  10. Jordan Rhodes has his penalty saved

    10 of 17

  11. Gary Roberts grabs Town's fourth goal after being set up by Theo Robinson

    11 of 17

  12. Danny Drinkwater celebrates his strike that gave Town a 5-1 lead with a well struck shot from the edge of the box

    12 of 17

  13. Jordan Rhodes tussles with a Brighton defender

    13 of 17

  14. Theo Robinson score for Town

    14 of 17

  15. A round of applause from boss Lee Clark

    15 of 17

  16. Theo Robinson evades the Brighton keeper and a defender

    16 of 17

  17. Not a bad's night work

    17 of 17
More On
Comments
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Jonas Lossl and Ben Hamer and Huddersfield Town choice at No1Competition strong throughout team for slots against Cardiff City
Huddersfield Town FCYou won't believe Paul Merson's Huddersfield Town prediction against Cardiff CityThe Sky Sports pundit looks at all the Premier League fixtures
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town buoyed by fitness of Jonathan Hogg, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and Aaron MooyDavid Wagner speaks about fitness of whole squad
Football NewsNeil Warnock praises Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner ahead of "must-win" match for TerriersThe Cardiff City boss returns to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend
BBCMark Lawrenson opts for draw as Idris Elba predicts Cardiff City win over Huddersfield TownThe BBC Sport pundit was joined by the actor for his weekly predictions column
FootballFlashback: Huddersfield Town put a magnificent seven past BrightonSuperb Terriers smash the Seagulls and can even afford a penalty miss by Jordan Rhodes
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town vs Cardiff City: Team news, betting odds, manager quotes and moreEverything you need to know ahead of Huddersfield Town's clash with Cardiff City this weekend
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Jonas Lossl and Ben Hamer and Huddersfield Town choice at No1Competition strong throughout team for slots against Cardiff City
BBCMark Lawrenson opts for draw as Idris Elba predicts Cardiff City win over Huddersfield TownThe BBC Sport pundit was joined by the actor for his weekly predictions column
Football NewsNeil Warnock praises Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner ahead of "must-win" match for TerriersThe Cardiff City boss returns to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend
LiversedgeMotorbiker dies in three vehicle collision in A62 rush hour crashThe accident happened around 7am today
Kirklees CollegeHotel and supermarket set for former Kirklees College site as plans finally revealedLidl still on board for scheme that will see historic buildings demolished
West Yorkshire PoliceDriving lesson drama as learner is confronted by high speed police chaseHaydn Milloy said his pupil at the time didn't know what had happened
BirkbyShooting spree: Enough is enough and communities need to help stop this escalating gun crimeThe Examiner calls for people who have influence within their community to bring an end to gun violence
David WagnerDavid Wagner on Jonas Lossl and Ben Hamer and Huddersfield Town choice at No1Competition strong throughout team for slots against Cardiff City
FootballFlashback: Huddersfield Town put a magnificent seven past BrightonSuperb Terriers smash the Seagulls and can even afford a penalty miss by Jordan Rhodes
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town vs Cardiff City: Team news, betting odds, manager quotes and moreEverything you need to know ahead of Huddersfield Town's clash with Cardiff City this weekend
Northern RailRail strike havoc predicted for passengers heading to Leeds Festival and events across the northOnly 30% of trains on amid strike action, driver shortages and engineering work
Kirklees CollegeHotel and supermarket set for former Kirklees College site as plans finally revealedLidl still on board for scheme that will see historic buildings demolished
LiversedgeMotorbiker dies in three vehicle collision in A62 rush hour crashThe accident happened around 7am today
Top Stories
Kirklees CollegeHotel and supermarket set for former Kirklees College site as plans finally revealed
Lidl still on board for scheme that will see historic buildings demolished
Northern RailRail strike havoc predicted for passengers heading to Leeds Festival and events across the north
Only 30% of trains on amid strike action, driver shortages and engineering work
LiversedgeMotorbiker dies in three vehicle collision in A62 rush hour crash
The accident happened around 7am today
West Yorkshire PoliceDriving lesson drama as learner is confronted by high speed police chase
Haydn Milloy said his pupil at the time didn't know what had happened
West Yorkshire PoliceListen to man's 999 call to report a snake in the garden
West Yorkshire Police have released the call to raise awareness of the seriousness of making inappropriate 999 calls
Huddersfield Town FCGoalkeepers, fitness and fans: Everything David Wagner said in his Huddersfield Town press conference
Full transcript of media briefing ahead of Cardiff City match
LiversedgeA62 Leeds Road closed after crash involving motorbike and carPolice have closed the road in both directions near the Liversedge pub and one man has been seriously injured
PoliticsTributes to former Monster Raving Loony Party deputy leader Melodie Staniforth who has died aged 61Melodie, alias Boney Maroney, famously stood against Tony Blair and William Hague
West Yorkshire NewsDrink driver who smashed van while three times the limit turns up to court DRUNKCourt security staff refused to deal with Stuart Browne who was 'snoring his head off' in the waiting area
Reading and Leeds FestivalsLeeds Festival 2018 live updates with Kings of Leon headlining Friday line-up - live updatesWe have your traffic and traffic information as well as Leeds Festival tips right here
MirfieldDevelopers to investigate old mine workings under site of proposed new housing estate
Bellway Homes to start ground investigation works on Balderstone Fields in Mirfield
Kirklees Magistrates CourtDrunk man attacked his partner after she told him to sleep it off in his car
James Coard barged into the family home in the middle of the night when she barricaded the door and called police