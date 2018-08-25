Flashback: Huddersfield Town put a magnificent seven past Brighton

Superb Terriers smash the Seagulls and can even afford a penalty miss by Jordan Rhodes

Neil Swarbrick was the referee as Town manager Lee Clark named an unchanged starting XI to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the second home game of the 2009/10 season.

The Terriers were trying to build on a 3-1 win over Southampton on the Saturday and clinch a third straight victory in all competitions.

It turned out to be a great evening for the men in blue and white as goals from Antony Kay (21 mins), Peter Clarke (35), put Town 2-1 up after former Town loanee Liam Dickinson had levelled for Brighton in the 34th minute.

Lee Novak was brought down by Seagulls' keeper Michel Kuipers in the 39th minute but kept his cool to score from the spot after a long delay while the Dutchman left the field.

Substitute keeper Graeme Smith then attempted to play mind games by picking the ball up and taking it back to the goalline but it didn't help his cause and he was duly booked for it.

Smith did save a Jordan Rhodes penalty 8 minutes later, but could do little to stem the flow of goals as Gary Roberts (64 mins), Danny Drinkwater (69 mins), and a double from Theo Robinson (73 mins and 90 mins) made it a magnificent seven for Town.

The crowd that night was 11,269.

Town's line-up that night was: Alex Smithies, Tom Clarke, Peter Clarke, Andy Butler, Joe Skarz, Lee Peltier, Antony Kay, Gary Roberts, Anthony Pilkington. SUBS: Theo Robinson for Lee Novak, Danny Drinkwater for Antony Kay, Robbie Simpson for Jordan Rhodes, Matt Glennon, Nathan Clarke, Robbie Williams, Lionel Ainsworth.

Brighton: Michel Kuipers, Adam El-Abd, Tommy Elphick, Adam Virgo, Andy Whing, Dean Cox, Andrew Crofts, Kevin McLeod, Alan Navarro, Jamie Smith, Liam Dickinson. SUBS: Graeme Smith for Jamie Smith, Nicky Forster for Liam Dickinson, Matt Thornhill for Alan Navarro.