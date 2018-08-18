Terriers throw away lead in last minute at Spotland

Huddersfield made the short trip to Rochdale's Spotland ground for their first away game of the 2011/12 campaign.

Lee Clark was at the helm as the Terriers made the journey over the Pennines after an opening day 1-1 draw with Bury the previous Saturday.

The Town squad featured new signings Calum Woods, Oscar Gobern, Liam Cooper, Donal McDermott, Tommy Miller, Danny Ward, Anton Robinson and Damien Johnson.

The referee for the game was Andy Haines.

5,074 were in a crowd that saw Lee Novak open the scoring for Town (15 mins) with a well-taken finish, before Akpa Akpro equalised for the Dale after a fortunate deflection put him through on goal in the 43rd minute.

Danny Ward put Town 2-1 up on 69 minutes but right at the death Rochdale levelled in the 90th minute through Ashley Grimes after a mistake by winger Gary Roberts.

The game saw the team equal the club’s record run of 27 consecutive league games unbeaten, set back in 1925.

The Town line up on the day was: Ian Bennett, Jack Hunt, Peter Clarke, Jamie McCombe, Gary Naysmith, Scott Arfield, Oscar Gobern, Tommy Miller, Gary Roberts, Donal McDermott, Lee Novak SUBS: Alex Smithies, Jordan Rhodes, Liam Cooper, Danny Ward (for Donal Mcdermott, 58 mins)

Rochdale: Jake Kean, Stephen Darby, Marcus Holness, Neal Trotman, Joe Widdowson, Gary Jones, Jason Kennedy, Andy Tutte, Nicky Adams, Ashley Grimes, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro. SUBS: David Lucas, Jordan Fagbola, Marc Twaddle, Paul Marshall, Joe Thompson (for Jason Kennedy, 75 mins)

