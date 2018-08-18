Load mobile navigation

Flashback: Huddersfield Town share the spoils with Rochdale in first away game of 2011/12 season

Terriers throw away lead in last minute at Spotland

Sport

Huddersfield made the short trip to Rochdale's Spotland ground for their first away game of the 2011/12 campaign.

Lee Clark was at the helm as the Terriers made the journey over the Pennines after an opening day 1-1 draw with Bury the previous Saturday.

The Town squad featured new signings Calum Woods, Oscar Gobern, Liam Cooper, Donal McDermott, Tommy Miller, Danny Ward, Anton Robinson and Damien Johnson.

The referee for the game was Andy Haines.

5,074 were in a crowd that saw Lee Novak open the scoring for Town (15 mins) with a well-taken finish, before Akpa Akpro equalised for the Dale after a fortunate deflection put him through on goal in the 43rd minute.

Danny Ward put Town 2-1 up on 69 minutes but right at the death Rochdale levelled in the 90th minute through Ashley Grimes after a mistake by winger Gary Roberts.

The game saw the team equal the club’s record run of 27 consecutive league games unbeaten, set back in 1925.

The Town line up on the day was: Ian Bennett, Jack Hunt, Peter Clarke, Jamie McCombe, Gary Naysmith, Scott Arfield, Oscar Gobern, Tommy Miller, Gary Roberts, Donal McDermott, Lee Novak SUBS: Alex Smithies, Jordan Rhodes, Liam Cooper, Danny Ward (for Donal Mcdermott, 58 mins)

Rochdale: Jake Kean, Stephen Darby, Marcus Holness, Neal Trotman, Joe Widdowson, Gary Jones, Jason Kennedy, Andy Tutte, Nicky Adams, Ashley Grimes, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro. SUBS: David Lucas, Jordan Fagbola, Marc Twaddle, Paul Marshall, Joe Thompson (for Jason Kennedy, 75 mins)

Crowd: 5,074

  1. Peter Clarke battles for the ball

    1 of 11

  2. Lee Novak celebrates opening the scoring for Town

    2 of 11

  3. Gary Naysmith goes round the Rochdalle keeper Jake Kean

    3 of 11

  4. A last gasp tackle foils Town's Naysmith

    4 of 11

  5. Jack Hunt under pressure from a Rochdale player

    5 of 11

  6. Town's Scott Arfield battles for possession in midfield

    6 of 11

  7. Oscar Gobern is first to the ball

    7 of 11

  8. Danny Ward off target with a header

    8 of 11

  9. Town wideman Danny Ward puts Town 2-1 up at Spotland

    9 of 11

  10. Celebrations after the Terriers' second goal

    10 of 11

  11. Town fans at Rochdale

    11 of 11
