Rhodes, Robinson and Kay on the scoresheet at Stadium MK

Mike Russell was the man in the middle as Lee Clark and his Town side headed to Stadium MK in early September 2009.

Town had managed three wins, a draw and a defeat out of their opening five games and headed into the fixture in fourth spot.

9,722 fans (1,336 from Huddersfield) watched MK Dons go one up through Jemal Johnson two minutes after the start of the second half but Jordan Rhodes equalised for the Terriers after the home side's defence failed to deal with a ball into the box.

Three minutes passed and the home side were back in front through Jermaine Easter but Theo Robinson finished off a flowing five-man move to put Town level two minutes later.

Jordan Rhodes hit the bar with a dipping effort before Antony Kay grabbed the winner in the 78th minute, nodding in a Danny Drinkwater corner.

Alex Smithies showed what huge potential he had with some great goalkeeping late on as MK Dons peppered the Town goal in search of a late equaliser.

The reaction of the players and staff at the final whistle showed how much the comeback meant to them.

The Town fans, as always, were fantastic.

The Huddersfield Town side that day was: Alex Smithies, Peter Clarke, Andy Butler, Antony Kay, Lee Peltier, Joe Skarz, Michael Collins, Danny Drinkwater, Anthony Pilkington, Jordan Rhodes, Theo Robinson. SUBS: Gary Roberts (for Michael Collins), Robbie Simpson (for Jordan Rhodes), Matt Glennon, Nathan Clarke, James Berrett, Lionel Ainsworth, Lee Novak.

MK Dons: Willy Gueret, Dean Lewington, Danny Woodards, Mathias Doumbe, Davdi McCracken, Luke Howell, Luke Chadwick, Stephen Gleeson, Jason Puncheon, Jermaine Easter, Jemal Johnson. SUBS Mark Carrington (for Danny Woodards), Lewis Gobern (for Luke Chadwick), Jabo Ibehre (for Mark Carrington), Stuart Searle, Danny Swailes, Sol Davis, Peter Leven

Anthony Pilkington, Antony Kay and Jordan Rhodes were booked for Town.