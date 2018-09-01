Andy Ritchie was in charge when the Terriers visited East London

Huddersfield Town travelled to Millwall's New Den ground on September 1, 2007 on the back of two wins (Yeovil and Bournemouth) and a defeat at Carlisle United.

Andy Ritchie's Town team featured new signings Frank Sinclair, Malvin Kamara and Richard Keogh (loan).

Millwall's matchday squad included the prolific Neil Harris, who is now their manager, and Liverpool youth product Zak Whitbread.

Grant Hegley was the man in the middle and the crowd that day was 9,004.

The Lions took the lead on 41 minutes through defender Paul Robinson, but Town hit back 3 minutes later when Andy Booth powered home a brave header.

Young Aaron Hardy replaced Frank Sinclair at right back at half time after the former Chelsea man suffered a hamstring injury and he had barely touched the ball when new Town wideman Malvin Kamara struck with lovely first goal for the club after a skilfull turn and darting run into the box.

Millwall brought on two Premiership loan players in Jay Simpson and Jamie O'Hara but they couldn't find a way through a back four marshalled well by Bristol City loan man Richard Keogh.

It was a first win for the Terriers at Millwall since 1981-82.

The Town team: Matt Glennon, Nathan Clarke, Richard Keogh, Frank Sinclair, Joe Skarz, Chris Brandon, Michael Collins, Andy Holdsworth, Malvin Kamara, Luke Beckett, Andy Booth. SUBS: Simon Eastwood, Tom Clarke, Danny Racchi, Aaron Hardy (for Frank Sinclair, 45) Matthew Young (for Luke Beckett, 79)

Millwall: Chris Day, Alan Dunne, Paul Robinson, Richard Shaw, Andy Frampton, Dave Brammer, Ryan Smith, Danny Spiller, Gary Alexander, Neil Harris, Danny Senda. SUBS: Preston Edwards, Zak Whitbread, Ben May, Jamie O'Hara (for Alan Dunne, 66), Jay Simpson (for Danny Spiller, 82)